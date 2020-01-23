Analysts Expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $14.68 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Gaia Inc (NASDAQ:GAIA) to announce $14.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $14.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.66 million. Gaia posted sales of $12.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $53.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.96 million to $53.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $69.79 million, with estimates ranging from $69.52 million to $70.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Gaia had a negative net margin of 51.13% and a negative return on equity of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.66 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gaia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Gaia by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 134,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gaia by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Gaia by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 70,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 25,718 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Gaia by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $8.33 on Thursday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $12.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $157.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

