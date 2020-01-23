Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:FMS)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.71 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE:FMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FMS. ValuEngine lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.55.

Shares of FMS opened at $38.81 on Wednesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. has a 52-week low of $31.63 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.58. The firm has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,850,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,700,000 after purchasing an additional 643,494 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 1,174.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 377,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 348,201 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 87.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 24,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 624,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,541,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $720,000. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

