Analyzing Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) and Scpharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:SCPH)

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB) and Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.7% of Scpharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Propanc Biopharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Scpharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Scpharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -$5.76 million N/A N/A Scpharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$29.44 million ($1.59) -4.00

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Propanc Biopharma and Scpharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Scpharmaceuticals 0 2 1 0 2.33

Scpharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 41.51%. Given Scpharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Scpharmaceuticals is more favorable than Propanc Biopharma.

Profitability

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and Scpharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -1,615.68% Scpharmaceuticals N/A -40.34% -31.05%

Risk and Volatility

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 4.33, suggesting that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scpharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Scpharmaceuticals beats Propanc Biopharma on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a development-stage healthcare company, focuses on the development of cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. The company's lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes acting synergistically. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. has a research collaboration with University of Jaén to commence the POP1 joint drug discovery program. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

Scpharmaceuticals Company Profile

scPharmaceuticals Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting. Its product pipeline also includes scCeftriaxone, an antibiotic to treat infections caused by gram-positive and gram-negative organisms; and scCarbapenem program, an antibiotic for treating infections caused by gram-negative organisms. The company has a development agreement with West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. to incorporate SmartDose drug delivery system with Furoscix. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

