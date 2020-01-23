Andrew Mark Holloway Sells 50,740 Shares of Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) Stock

Numis Co. PLC (LON:NUM) insider Andrew Mark Holloway sold 50,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 287 ($3.78), for a total transaction of £145,623.80 ($191,559.85).

Andrew Mark Holloway also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 16th, Andrew Mark Holloway sold 4,974 shares of Numis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £14,374.86 ($18,909.31).

NUM opened at GBX 284 ($3.74) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 288.17 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 250.53. Numis Co. PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 210.50 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 317 ($4.17). The stock has a market capitalization of $303.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Numis’s previous dividend of $5.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. Numis’s payout ratio is presently 1.48%.

Numis Company Profile

Numis Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of institutional stockbroking and corporate advisory services. The company offers research services with investment perspective; stockbroking services to the United Kingdom, European, the United States, and International investment funds; and research, sales, trading, and corporate broking/finance services focusing on quoted equity, private equity, infrastructure, property, debt, and other alternative assets for a range of institutional investors, family offices, and private client wealth managers.

