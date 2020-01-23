Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its stake in shares of Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Apergy were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apergy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apergy during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Apergy by 77.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apergy during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APY stock opened at $29.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.59. Apergy Corp has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $43.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.06). Apergy had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $278.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.68 million. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apergy Corp will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apergy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wolfe Research set a $32.00 target price on shares of Apergy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Apergy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $24.50 price target on shares of Apergy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.04.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

