Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of APEN stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Apollo Endosurgery has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 71.59% and a negative return on equity of 176.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apollo Endosurgery will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Apollo Endosurgery stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apollo Endosurgery Inc (NASDAQ:APEN) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 411,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155,263 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.88% of Apollo Endosurgery worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. Its products include OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System that enables advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope; Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System; and the BIB for the treatment of overweight and obese adults.

