Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Squar Milner Financial Services LLC

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,107 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.3% of Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,879,136 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,278,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,705 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,261,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,176,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,126 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 35,914,893 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,108,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,707,634 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 29,161.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $317.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $319.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,387.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $291.82 and its 200 day moving average is $242.35.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.86 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective (up previously from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group lowered shares of Apple to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Apple to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

