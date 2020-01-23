Appulse (CVE:APL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.14

Appulse Corp. (CVE:APL) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and a PE ratio of 4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.73, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Get Appulse alerts:

Appulse (CVE:APL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.16 million during the quarter.

Appulse Company Profile (CVE:APL)

Appulse Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides new and refurbished centrifuge machines and parts in North America and internationally. It also offers maintenance services, and consulting and design advice to industries; and machining services for equipment repairs, as well as manufactures parts.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Appulse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appulse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.