Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) Downgraded by Bank of America

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.09% from the stock’s previous close.

WTR has been the subject of several other research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their price objective on Aqua America from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aqua America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Aqua America to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Aqua America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Shares of WTR stock opened at $51.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19. Aqua America has a fifty-two week low of $33.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Aqua America had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 18.02%. The firm had revenue of $243.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aqua America will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTR. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the third quarter worth $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the third quarter worth $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Aqua America by 305.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua America in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Aqua America

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

