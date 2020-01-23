ArcBest (ARCB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $787.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.16 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $716.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.94. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $24.68 and a 1 year high of $41.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ARCB shares. ValuEngine cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered ArcBest from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.56.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

