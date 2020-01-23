Arix Bioscience (LON:ARIX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $95.02

Arix Bioscience PLC (LON:ARIX) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 95.02 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.26), with a volume of 42405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96 ($1.26).

Separately, Shore Capital began coverage on Arix Bioscience in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 114.31. The stock has a market cap of $128.77 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 25.63, a current ratio of 25.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Arix Bioscience Company Profile (LON:ARIX)

Arix Bioscience plc, formerly known as Perceptive Bioscience Investments Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in seed, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.