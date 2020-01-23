Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) & Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) Head-To-Head Comparison

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Atlantic Capital Bancshares alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Middlefield Banc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlantic Capital Bancshares 0 2 2 0 2.50 Middlefield Banc 0 0 1 0 3.00

Atlantic Capital Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.44%. Middlefield Banc has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.85%. Given Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atlantic Capital Bancshares is more favorable than Middlefield Banc.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Middlefield Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlantic Capital Bancshares $104.81 million 3.73 $28.53 million $1.08 16.53 Middlefield Banc $54.08 million 3.09 $12.43 million $1.91 13.61

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Middlefield Banc. Middlefield Banc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Capital Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.1% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Middlefield Banc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Atlantic Capital Bancshares and Middlefield Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlantic Capital Bancshares 45.08% 8.82% 1.09% Middlefield Banc 22.00% 9.80% 1.02%

Summary

Atlantic Capital Bancshares beats Middlefield Banc on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installment and term loans, and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit. In addition, the company offers cash and treasury management, capital market, payment processing, specialty commercial lending, small business administration and franchise lending, payroll, electronic payment, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-sized businesses, franchisees, commercial enterprises, not for profit institutions, institutional caliber commercial real estate developers and investors, public real estate investment trusts and other commercial real estate clients, and individuals and professional services businesses. The company primarily operates a loan production office Athens, Georgia; and 16 additional locations located in Fulton, Whitfield, and Oconee County, Georgia, as well as Hamilton, Union, Jefferson, Knox, and Loudon County, Tennessee. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Middlefield Banc Company Profile

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It accepts checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit and IRA accounts. The company offers operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. It also provides safe deposit facilities, travelers' and official checks, money orders, and ATM services; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. As of January 17, 2019, it had 15 full-service banking centers and an LPL Financial brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville, as well as a loan production office in Mentor, Ohio. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.