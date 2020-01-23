Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $9.75 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 80.56% from the company’s current price.

AEYE has been the topic of several other research reports. National Securities started coverage on Audioeye in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Audioeye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

NASDAQ AEYE opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Audioeye has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $41.28 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Audioeye had a negative return on equity of 191.90% and a negative net margin of 86.70%. The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Audioeye will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AEYE. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Audioeye during the second quarter worth about $55,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Audioeye in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Audioeye by 106.3% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 534,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Audioeye Company Profile

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

