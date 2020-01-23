B. Riley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.81.

NVAX stock opened at $7.09 on Tuesday. Novavax has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $48.80. The firm has a market cap of $184.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novavax will post -5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 473.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Novavax by 16.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 424,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,066 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novavax during the second quarter worth about $435,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

