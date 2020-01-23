Baader Bank Analysts Give Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) a €1.35 Price Target

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen (ETR:HDD) has been assigned a €1.35 ($1.57) price target by Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HDD. HSBC set a €1.10 ($1.28) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Warburg Research set a €0.60 ($0.70) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Independent Research set a €1.40 ($1.63) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.26 ($1.47) target price on Heidelberger Druckmaschinen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €1.27 ($1.48).

HDD stock opened at €0.95 ($1.11) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of €1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.62. The stock has a market cap of $265.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03. Heidelberger Druckmaschinen has a 52-week low of €0.84 ($0.97) and a 52-week high of €2.13 ($2.48).

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft provides products, services, consumables, and software solutions for the printing industry in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, North America, South America, and Eastern Europe. The company operates through Heidelberg Digital Technology, Heidelberg Digital Business & Services, and Heidelberg Financial Services segments.

