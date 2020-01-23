BAE Systems (LON:BA) Given Media Sentiment Score of -2.46

Media stories about BAE Systems (LON:BA) have trended negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BAE Systems earned a media sentiment score of -2.46 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of LON BA opened at GBX 640 ($8.42) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a twelve month low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 584.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 559.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BAE Systems from GBX 610 ($8.02) to GBX 620 ($8.16) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) target price (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BAE Systems to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. DZ Bank raised their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price (down from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 634.30 ($8.34).

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

