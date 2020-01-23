Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $44.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.54. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.74 and a 12-month high of $47.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $26.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.19 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director H Robert Heller sold 1,668 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $74,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Gotelli sold 1,575 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $71,741.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,523.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,514 shares of company stock valued at $653,920. Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. 44.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

