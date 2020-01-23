BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKU. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.71.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. BankUnited has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $37.60.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $223.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.93 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 18.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that BankUnited will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 20,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $728,901.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,093.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 76,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $2,779,539.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 355,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,931,476.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 21.5% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in BankUnited by 3,160.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

