Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been assigned a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 14.28% from the stock’s previous close.

BAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €66.25 ($77.03).

ETR:BAS opened at €64.16 ($74.60) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €66.92 and a 200-day moving average price of €64.55. Basf has a 12 month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a 12 month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The stock has a market cap of $58.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48.

About Basf

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

