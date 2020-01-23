Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bayer AG (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

BAYRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Bayer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Bayer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $20.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bayer has a 1 year low of $14.61 and a 1 year high of $21.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $78.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Bayer had a positive return on equity of 13.42% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bayer will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Bayer Company Profile

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.