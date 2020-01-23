Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) price target by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BMW. Bankhaus Lampe set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €74.80 ($86.98).

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Shares of ETR BMW opened at €70.95 ($82.50) on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €58.04 ($67.49) and a 1-year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The business has a 50-day moving average of €73.56 and a 200-day moving average of €68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.