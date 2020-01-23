Beazer Homes USA (BZH) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.43). Beazer Homes USA had a positive return on equity of 8.85% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Beazer Homes USA to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BZH opened at $15.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $480.47 million, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.33.

BZH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Beazer Homes USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 20,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $318,319.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $149,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,160.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,392 shares of company stock valued at $618,719 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes for entry-level, move-up, or retirement-oriented home buyers under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. It sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

