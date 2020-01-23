Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Senior Officer Ian Pritchard Sells 100,000 Shares

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX) Senior Officer Ian Pritchard sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,435 shares in the company, valued at C$182,550.55.

Shares of Belo Sun Mining stock opened at C$0.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.77, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.90 million and a P/E ratio of -26.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43. Belo Sun Mining Corp has a 12 month low of C$0.22 and a 12 month high of C$0.72.

About Belo Sun Mining

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship project includes the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of 4 submitted mine concessions, 55 exploration permits, 17 submitted exploration permit extensions, and 5 exploration applications covering a total area of 175,856 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

