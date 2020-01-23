BidaskClub Downgrades Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) to Sell

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LIND has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lindblad Expeditions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

NASDAQ:LIND opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.08. The company has a market capitalization of $886.36 million, a PE ratio of 81.19 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lindblad Expeditions has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $19.29.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.24). Lindblad Expeditions had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.55 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lindblad Expeditions will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,293,000 after acquiring an additional 262,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,308,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,482,000 after acquiring an additional 26,414 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 892.2% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 805,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,502,000 after acquiring an additional 724,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 415.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 306,565 shares during the last quarter. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel services. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

