BidaskClub Downgrades Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) to Sell

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

SGMS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Scientific Games from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $26.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.15. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $855.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.61 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 3.50%. Scientific Games’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Scientific Games will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, EVP Derik Mooberry sold 32,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $928,973.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the fourth quarter valued at $15,329,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 10.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 260,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 24,581 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 324.8% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 152,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 116,934 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter valued at $1,332,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

