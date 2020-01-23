BidaskClub Downgrades Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) to Strong Sell

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $36.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $339.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.70. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.73.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.66 million during the quarter. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 25.38%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 6.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,966 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after buying an additional 9,987 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,446 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 21.1% during the second quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 35,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,572 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

