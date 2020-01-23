BidaskClub Downgrades Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) to Sell

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of Utah Medical Products stock opened at $104.38 on Thursday. Utah Medical Products has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $112.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $391.61 million, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 30.70%.

In related news, insider Brian Koopman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607 shares in the company, valued at $64,949. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin L. Cornwell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $86,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,357 shares of company stock valued at $359,913. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 312.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 1,116.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 218.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

