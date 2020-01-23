BidaskClub Lowers Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) to Sell

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiance Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.42.

Shares of ABTX opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.54. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.32 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegiance Bancshares will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 130,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,884,721.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,000 shares of company stock valued at $599,440. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,494 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 34.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 13.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 158,074 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 58.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,495 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,924,000 after buying an additional 396,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

