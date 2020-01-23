BidaskClub Lowers Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) to Sell

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of CTBI opened at $45.47 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. Community Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $47.54. The company has a market capitalization of $815.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Charles Wayne Hancock II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $442,800.00. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 139.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 30,793 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $419,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

