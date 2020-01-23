BidaskClub Lowers Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) to Strong Sell

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flushing Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

FFIC stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. Flushing Financial has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $23.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.03 million, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.85.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $39.99 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Flushing Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Flushing Financial by 53.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Flushing Financial by 1,418.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Flushing Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Flushing Financial by 22.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

