BidaskClub Lowers Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) to Buy

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tivity Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY stock opened at $24.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average is $18.60. Tivity Health has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $303.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.52 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts predict that Tivity Health will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 4.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,732,000 after purchasing an additional 337,571 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 850.0% during the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 4,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,090,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 300.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,771,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,653,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Tivity Health by 91.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 783,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,035,000 after purchasing an additional 373,782 shares in the last quarter.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.