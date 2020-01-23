BidaskClub Upgrades Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Buy

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.04.

Shares of ACGL opened at $45.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Arch Capital Group has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.90.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John D. Vollaro sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.02, for a total value of $406,098.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 302,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,995,338 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $15,276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 231.5% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 141,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 98,566 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $77,500,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

