BidaskClub Upgrades Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) to “Sell”

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MERC. TD Securities cut Mercer International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.50 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mercer International in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mercer International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

MERC opened at $13.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $871.55 million, a PE ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.56. Mercer International has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $383.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.57 million. Mercer International had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 6.34%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Mercer International will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Mercer International by 6.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Mercer International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercer International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 79,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mercer International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mercer International by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 9,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood Kraft (NBSK) pulp in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It produces NBSK pulp primarily from wood chips and pulp logs; carbon neutral or green energy using carbon-neutral bio-fuels, such as black liquor and wood waste; and tall oil for use as a chemical additive and green energy source.

