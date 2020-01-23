BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s (BMRN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $158.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 80.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BMRN. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $86.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.53.

Shares of BMRN opened at $87.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of -336.88 and a beta of 1.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $62.88 and a 52-week high of $100.13.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 2.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total transaction of $312,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.95, for a total transaction of $703,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,509,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,940 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,245 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 14,283,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,403,000 after buying an additional 92,880 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $258,055,000. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter worth about $95,648,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 50.7% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,100,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,020,000 after buying an additional 370,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after buying an additional 285,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

