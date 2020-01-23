BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of BioScrip from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioScrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of BioScrip in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $4.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BioScrip has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $4.38.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). BioScrip had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.56%. The firm had revenue of $615.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioScrip will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in BioScrip by 121.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 761,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 417,806 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioScrip during the second quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioScrip by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 733,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 12,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of BioScrip by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,486,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares in the last quarter. 15.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

