Blackstone Group (BX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Blackstone Group to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Blackstone Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BX opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Group has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $63.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,864,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $243,965,929.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 360,042 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total transaction of $18,596,169.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,608,103 shares of company stock valued at $311,151,291 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services. The real estate segment specializes in opportunistic, core+ investments as well as debt investment opportunities collateralized by commercial real estate, and stabilized income-oriented commercial real estate across North America, Europe and Asia.

