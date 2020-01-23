Blue Capital Reinsurance (BCRH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 30th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance (NYSE:BCRH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Blue Capital Reinsurance had a negative net margin of 88.21% and a negative return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE BCRH opened at $6.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. Blue Capital Reinsurance has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $60.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.72.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BCRH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Blue Capital Reinsurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th.

Blue Capital Reinsurance Company Profile

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. It also invests in various insurance-linked securities. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

