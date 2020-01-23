Boeing (NYSE:BA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Cfra

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cfra to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $350.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock. Cfra’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Boeing from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America cut their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.19.

NYSE BA opened at $309.00 on Wednesday. Boeing has a fifty-two week low of $305.75 and a fifty-two week high of $446.01. The stock has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $333.67 and a 200-day moving average of $352.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.4% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 68.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

