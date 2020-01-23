Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WIFI. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

Shares of Boingo Wireless stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.00 million, a PE ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 1.00. Boingo Wireless has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

