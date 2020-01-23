Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Increased to $2,200.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s current price.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,340.00 to $2,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,000.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,022.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1,963.51. The company has a market capitalization of $86.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. Booking has a 52 week low of $1,640.54 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $44.87 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Booking had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 67.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking will post 101.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Booking in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Booking by 903.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 1,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2,043.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 246,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,422,000 after buying an additional 234,648 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Booking by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 103,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $193,665,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

