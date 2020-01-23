Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) shot up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.68 and last traded at $1.62, 9,942 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 262,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Several research firms have commented on BOXL. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Boxlight in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 5.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average is $1.92.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.81 million. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 93.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boxlight Corp will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. 5.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

