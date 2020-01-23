Brickworks (ASX:BKW) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.29

Brickworks Limited (ASX:BKW) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$20.29 ($14.39) and last traded at A$20.21 ($14.33), with a volume of 59275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$20.19 ($14.32).

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is A$19.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$17.77.

In related news, insider Deborah Page bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$18.74 ($13.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$37,472.00 ($26,575.89). Also, insider Lindsay Partridge 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th.

About Brickworks (ASX:BKW)

Brickworks Limited manufactures, sells, and distributes building products in Australia. The company operates through Building Products, Property, and Investments segments. It manufactures vitrified clay, concrete, and timber products for use in the building industry. The company's products include bricks, masonry blocks, pavers, roof tiles, floor tiles, precast walling and flooring panels, and fiber cement walling panels, as well as specialized façade systems, terracotta roof tiles, and retaining wall systems.

