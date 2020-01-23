Brokerages Expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that General Electric (NYSE:GE) will announce sales of $26.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.74 billion to $26.54 billion. General Electric posted sales of $33.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Electric will report full year sales of $94.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.79 billion to $95.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $92.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $89.26 billion to $94.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.69% and a negative net margin of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 14,753,170 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $154,908,000 after buying an additional 781,672 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the third quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.8% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 53,957 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 7.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 203,686 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Finally, Nexus Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.16. General Electric has a 12 month low of $7.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

