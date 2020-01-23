Brokerages Expect Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.76 Billion

Brokerages predict that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will report sales of $28.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.15 billion and the lowest is $28.20 billion. Kroger reported sales of $28.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $122.17 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $121.59 billion to $122.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $125.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $123.94 billion to $126.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

In other Kroger news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,355,394.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 91,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,005,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002,215 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 170.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,450,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,370 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Kroger by 120.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,236,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,349 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Kroger by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,600,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Kroger by 586.0% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,045,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 893,093 shares during the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kroger stock opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. Kroger has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.