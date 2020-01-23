Brokerages Expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.16 Million

Brokerages expect National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to post sales of $171.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $172.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $169.10 million. National Retail Properties reported sales of $158.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $667.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $664.90 million to $671.48 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $709.65 million, with estimates ranging from $678.71 million to $720.41 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $168.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 837,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,213,000 after purchasing an additional 310,189 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Retail Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 17,913 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 92,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NNN opened at $56.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.46 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $49.27 and a 52 week high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

