Brokers Issue Forecasts for AK Steel Holding Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:AKS)

AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AK Steel in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Englert expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 1.50%. AK Steel’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AKS. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AK Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of AK Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.56.

Shares of AKS opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $987.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 3.18. AK Steel has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $3.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,654,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,570,000 after acquiring an additional 567,604 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,987,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after acquiring an additional 39,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 4.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,966,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,401,000 after acquiring an additional 150,846 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AK Steel by 12.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,484,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after acquiring an additional 394,546 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AK Steel in the second quarter valued at about $19,294,000. 59.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AK Steel Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

