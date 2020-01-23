Brokers Issue Forecasts for New Gold Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 20th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $0.65 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $1.25 price target on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC set a $1.40 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.09.

NGD opened at $0.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.56.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $168.40 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the second quarter valued at $29,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in New Gold during the third quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in New Gold by 238.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP increased its holdings in New Gold by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signition LP now owns 70,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 80,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 32,363 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

