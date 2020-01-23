Brokers Issue Forecasts for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ORGANIGRAM-TS’s FY2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get ORGANIGRAM-TS alerts:

OGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Beacon Securities cut shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital cut shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th.

Shares of ORGANIGRAM-TS stock opened at C$3.86 on Wednesday. ORGANIGRAM-TS has a twelve month low of C$2.47 and a twelve month high of C$11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.30. The firm has a market cap of $688.63 million and a PE ratio of -56.76.

ORGANIGRAM-TS (TSE:OGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$16.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.09 million.

ORGANIGRAM-TS Company Profile

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for ORGANIGRAM-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORGANIGRAM-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.