Brokers Issue Forecasts for People’s United Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of People’s United Financial in a research note issued on Monday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

PBCT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $13.81 and a 52-week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a 200-day moving average of $16.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.08%.

In related news, President Jeffrey J. Tengel sold 90,689 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $1,478,230.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 154,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,849.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $3,797,033.24. In the last quarter, insiders sold 399,912 shares of company stock worth $10,087,031. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PBCT. FMR LLC raised its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 128,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 58.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,354 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of People’s United Financial by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,851,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $752,607,000 after acquiring an additional 466,473 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of People’s United Financial in the second quarter valued at about $946,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

