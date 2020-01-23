Brokers Issue Forecasts for Trevali Mining Corp’s Q4 2019 Earnings (TSE:TV)

Trevali Mining Corp (TSE:TV) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Trevali Mining in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.40 in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on Trevali Mining from C$0.20 to C$0.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.40 to C$0.35 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$0.30 price objective on shares of Trevali Mining in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.30 to C$0.35 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.35.

Shares of TV stock opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.22. Trevali Mining has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$0.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.22. The company has a market cap of $204.65 million and a PE ratio of -0.67.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$115.04 million for the quarter.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Burkina Faso, Namibia, Canada, and Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in the Perkoa mine located in the Sanguie Province, Burkina Faso; Rosh Pinah mine located in southwestern Namibia; Caribou mine located to the west of Bathurst, New Brunswick, Canada; and Santander mine located to the northeast of Lima, Peru.

